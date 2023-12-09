iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Position Lessened by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.6% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $19,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,597,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,262,000 after acquiring an additional 695,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after buying an additional 328,186 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,868,000 after buying an additional 263,097 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,285,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 412,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,377,000 after purchasing an additional 179,594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $83.07 and a 1-year high of $101.66.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

