B. Riley Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 229,851 Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229,851 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Brightcove as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,966,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,866 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $28,404.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,324,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,127,194.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,929 shares of company stock valued at $153,618. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

