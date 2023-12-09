1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Holdings Lowered by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,893 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $163,370.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 366,040 shares of company stock worth $1,575,485 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

