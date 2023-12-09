B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,600 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 52.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,147,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 60.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after buying an additional 1,172,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,585,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,647,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,562,000 after buying an additional 523,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,762,000 after purchasing an additional 657,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

