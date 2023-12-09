B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires 143,520 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,520 shares during the quarter. Grid Dynamics accounts for about 1.4% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Grid Dynamics worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,262 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 3.6 %

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also

