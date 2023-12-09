B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Viavi Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 141.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 748.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 352.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 853.85 and a beta of 0.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

