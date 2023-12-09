B. Riley Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor makes up about 2.6% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NYSE:MX opened at $6.80 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.75 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. Research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

