B. Riley Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,918 shares during the quarter. Criteo accounts for about 1.1% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Criteo worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Criteo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Criteo by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,652 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $40,953.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,465.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,168 shares of company stock worth $432,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO opened at $25.17 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 209.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.04 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

