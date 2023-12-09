B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 307,400 ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 307,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000. ADTRAN makes up 1.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 114,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,352,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 108,561 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTN stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.80 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, research analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

