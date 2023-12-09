B. Riley Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,024 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Q2 worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Q2 by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,982,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 47,186 shares of company stock worth $1,531,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.46. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $38.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

