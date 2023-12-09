B. Riley Asset Management LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Alteryx by 584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,065 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alteryx by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Price Performance

AYX opened at $43.42 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. Analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, October 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

