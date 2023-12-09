B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires 316,392 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,542,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,392 shares during the period. Upland Software makes up 2.0% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Upland Software by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm cut Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Upland Software Price Performance

UPLD opened at $4.56 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.18 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 61.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upland Software

In related news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $67,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Stories

