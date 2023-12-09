B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys 317,000 Shares of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,706,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,000 shares during the period. LiveVox accounts for about 3.7% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LiveVox were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVOX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LiveVox by 92.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LiveVox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LiveVox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveVox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

LiveVox Stock Performance

LiveVox stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveVox

(Free Report)

LiveVox Holdings, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include CRM, including contact manager and extract, transform, and load tools, U-CRM, U-Ticket, U-Script, and attempt supervisor; omnichannel and AI solutions, such as inbound and outbound voice solutions; interactive voice response (IVR) and contact flow solutions; dashboard, reporting, wall-boards; SMS messaging, email, and webchat; virtual agents and bots, including managed virtual agent, self-service virtual agent, and own virtual agent; and campaign management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.