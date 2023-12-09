B. Riley Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,515,325 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,264,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515,325 shares during the quarter. Cadiz makes up approximately 4.9% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 4.90% of Cadiz worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDZI. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of CDZI opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. Cadiz Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Insider Activity at Cadiz

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 1,686.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan P. Kennedy purchased 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $50,155.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,954.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

(Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.