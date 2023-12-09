GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $76.82 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 6.4% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Gold Trust worth $76,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 47.6% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 94,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.91 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

