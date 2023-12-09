B. Riley Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,986 shares during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group accounts for 6.6% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 3.57% of Vishay Precision Group worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,866,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VPG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $415.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

