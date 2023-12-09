B. Riley Asset Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,822 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Brands accounts for approximately 1.7% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Turning Point Brands worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:TPB opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.80 million, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.85. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 40.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

