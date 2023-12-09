Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Acquired by Nut Tree Capital Management LP

Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,076,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365,604 shares during the period. Aveanna Healthcare accounts for approximately 6.1% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $18,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 12.5% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 6,457,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 716,788 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 26.7% during the second quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 517,944 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,236,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 10.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 103,777 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 70.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVAH

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.