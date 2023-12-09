Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Acquired by Nut Tree Capital Management LP

Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,076,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365,604 shares during the period. Aveanna Healthcare accounts for approximately 6.1% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $18,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 12.5% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 6,457,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 716,788 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 26.7% during the second quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 517,944 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,236,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 10.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 103,777 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ AVAH opened at $2.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
