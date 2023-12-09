Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,248 shares during the quarter. Thermon Group accounts for 2.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Thermon Group worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 121,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,456,000 after acquiring an additional 356,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,018,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 89.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 412,260 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

NYSE THR opened at $31.02 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.