Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,187.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of ISCG stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09.
About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.
