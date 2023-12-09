Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,148 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 126.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC opened at $183.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.23. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.66 and a 12 month high of $196.39. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,977 shares of company stock worth $8,387,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

