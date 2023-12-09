Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $956,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,021 shares of company stock worth $1,404,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $145.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.76. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.