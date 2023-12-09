Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FSV shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.83.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

