Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.3 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.