Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.01 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.