Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,042 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

