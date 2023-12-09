iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 76,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 124,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $186.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $199.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

