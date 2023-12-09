Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of SWBI stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.61. 2,883,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $27,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,783.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 221.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

