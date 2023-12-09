Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 2.67% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 187,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 69,767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $93.32 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.17 and a 52 week high of $94.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.49.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

