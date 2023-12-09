Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $20.25 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

