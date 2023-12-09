Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $301.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $302.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.56.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

