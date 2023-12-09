Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 3,689 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 311.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $45,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 142,820 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

UPRO opened at $49.65 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

