Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 85,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

