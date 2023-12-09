62,903 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Valley Forge Capital Management LP

Valley Forge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,589,000. ASML comprises about 1.5% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in ASML by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $696.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $529.01 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $274.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $636.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $666.19.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

