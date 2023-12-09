683 Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

683 Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495,001 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Leap Therapeutics worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $74,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 1,226.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,425,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 534,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 351.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 154,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.72 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

