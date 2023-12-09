683 Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

SNDX opened at $16.65 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

