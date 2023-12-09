Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $124.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.07.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

