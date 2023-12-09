Anson Funds Management LP Buys Shares of 10,000 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 10.5% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,659,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,401,000 after purchasing an additional 632,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,697,000 after acquiring an additional 684,097 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,047,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,905,000 after acquiring an additional 224,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after acquiring an additional 118,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,042,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSEM. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.89. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

