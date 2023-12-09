Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $743,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 1.54%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

