Anson Funds Management LP Takes $187,000 Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $8,364,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $14,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,729,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after buying an additional 947,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 843,496 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,293,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

