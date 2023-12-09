Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases 64 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $696.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $274.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $666.19.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.