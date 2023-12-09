Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23. The company has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

