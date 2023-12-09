Anson Funds Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Anson Funds Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

