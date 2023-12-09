Ergoteles LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.27.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $115.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $176.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

