Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 437 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $65,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,330,325.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $75.24 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $78.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

