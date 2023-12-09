United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $24.84 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,296 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 976,377 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after buying an additional 601,199 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

