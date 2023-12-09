Morse Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.05.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

