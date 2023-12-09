Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,365,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.62. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

