1,303 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Public Storage stock opened at $273.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.