Tufton Oceanic Assets (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.33

Tufton Oceanic Assets (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $7.10. Tufton Oceanic Assets shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 227,284 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SHIP. StockNews.com began coverage on Tufton Oceanic Assets in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tufton Oceanic Assets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

Tufton Oceanic Assets (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 million. Tufton Oceanic Assets had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Analysts anticipate that Tufton Oceanic Assets will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Tufton Oceanic Assets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets by 290.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

